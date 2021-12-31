Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,535,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $489.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

