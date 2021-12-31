Brighton Jones LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,638 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,299,000.

NYSE:GE opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of -182.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

