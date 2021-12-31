Brighton Jones LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $256.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

