Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 4,482 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.