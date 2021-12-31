Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10,230.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after acquiring an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $240.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

