Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Increased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seascape Capital Management owned 0.18% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 84,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR remained flat at $$56.17 during trading on Friday. 769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

