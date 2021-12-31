Cincinnati Financial Corp Purchases 30,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. V.F. comprises about 1.9% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $78,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

