58,770 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 140.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 102,608 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 309.1% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 424,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 320,835 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

