Seascape Capital Management Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.48. 6,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

