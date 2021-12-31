Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0518 on Top Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $10,790.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.90 or 0.07837336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.64 or 0.99731213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,065,392 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

