Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Target Price at GBX 1,594

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,594 ($21.43).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.57) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.84) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.13) to GBX 1,170 ($15.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

POLY stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,311.50 ($17.63). The company had a trading volume of 271,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,459. The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,352.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,445.72. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

