Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $18.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

TALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 11,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,207. The stock has a market cap of $798.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $749,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,454,732 shares of company stock worth $29,561,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Talos Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Talos Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Talos Energy by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

