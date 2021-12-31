InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0058 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $150,029.48 and $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00291162 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011134 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,019,251 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

