Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Position Increased by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the quarter. Reading International accounts for about 2.6% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Reading International worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

RDI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 214,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

