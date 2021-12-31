Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 540 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.62. The firm has a market cap of $238.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

