Bull Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after acquiring an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. 8,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

