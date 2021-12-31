Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of SuRo Capital worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 4,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,574. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $373.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.15%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

