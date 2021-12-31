iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,011. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

