First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Position Increased by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises about 4.8% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Granger Management LLC owned 2.02% of First Trust Water ETF worth $27,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $94.42. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,656. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

