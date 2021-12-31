Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 5,206 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.6% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $477.79. The company had a trading volume of 108,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,321. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

