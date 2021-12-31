Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 239,275 shares.The stock last traded at $93.38 and had previously closed at $92.66.

CTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Citi Trends by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

