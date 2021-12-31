Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Up 4%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.77. 3,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 378,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 84,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,926 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 192,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 329,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.