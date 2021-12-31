Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 568,662 shares.The stock last traded at $67.79 and had previously closed at $67.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.30.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

