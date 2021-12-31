-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $334,537.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,474,050 shares worth $68,786,749. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $179,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

PLYA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

