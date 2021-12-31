Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.8% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.35. 13,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

