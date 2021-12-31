Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $37.87

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $38.80. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 148 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 106,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
