Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $37.87

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $38.80. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 148 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 106,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

