BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $21.05

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $20.33. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 8,841 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

