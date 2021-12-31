BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $21.05

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $20.33. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 8,841 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
