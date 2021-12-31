Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Up 3.7%

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98. 876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 656,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

