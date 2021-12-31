Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil accounts for 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $41,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.05. 43,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

