SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 416,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 144,474 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 511,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 399,250 shares during the last quarter.

KBE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 32,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,188. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

