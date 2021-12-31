Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $68,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

Shares of AMP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.58. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,329. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.71 and a 52 week high of $312.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

