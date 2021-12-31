Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Acquired by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,963 shares during the period. Eos Energy Enterprises makes up approximately 2.0% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 145,250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $551,096.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 283,536 shares of company stock worth $3,204,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

