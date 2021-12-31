Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $36,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 526,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

