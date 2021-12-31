Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.33

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

DAX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.