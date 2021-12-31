iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,900. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

