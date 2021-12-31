Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after buying an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 726.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 35,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.76.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

