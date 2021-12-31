ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $9,625.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,025.76 or 0.99947909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.88 or 0.01417002 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

