Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.47. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 623 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.84 million, a P/E ratio of -174.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.