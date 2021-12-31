Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $31,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ING Groep by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.83. 28,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,004. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.