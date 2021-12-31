MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. MasTec posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,003. MasTec has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.