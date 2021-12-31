Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,510 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of MBT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.02. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

