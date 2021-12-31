Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $25,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,103 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $55.35. 14,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

