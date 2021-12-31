Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $410,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 45,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,134,393. The stock has a market cap of $697.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

