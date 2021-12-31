Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,541. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.83 and its 200-day moving average is $245.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.