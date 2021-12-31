Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target at $50.50

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLJF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

STLJF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

