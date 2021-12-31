$149.36 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce sales of $149.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.12 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $527.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $532.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $606.77 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 27,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at $271,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

