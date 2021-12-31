South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading 8.5% Higher

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 144,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 284,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of South Star Battery Metals from C$0.52 to C$0.44 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$31.84 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

