Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Down 2.1%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares were down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 952,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ozon in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ozon in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ozon in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ozon in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

