Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Down 2.1%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares were down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 952,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
Recommended Story: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.