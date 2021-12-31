Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Up to $26.17

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.17, but opened at $26.87. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $645.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 24.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $168,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,946 shares of company stock worth $656,186. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

