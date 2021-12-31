Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tilray by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 360,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,759,746. Tilray has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.